Whittier Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 430 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $74,963.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,779.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $93.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

