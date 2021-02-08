Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 170 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 170.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 74.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342,311 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 720,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 686,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $140.66 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

