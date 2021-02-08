Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ameren by 23,929.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after acquiring an additional 529,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameren by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,073,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 6,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,155,000 after buying an additional 251,127 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ameren by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,767,000 after buying an additional 219,988 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.