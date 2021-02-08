Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of CINF opened at $86.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

