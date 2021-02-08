First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,847 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 550.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 226.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 111.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

In other news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,677 shares of company stock worth $2,768,269 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

