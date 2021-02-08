CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 71,026 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 151,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $68.19.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

