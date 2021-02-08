Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Cut by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

NYSE ED opened at $71.50 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

