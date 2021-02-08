Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $123.18 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 over the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

