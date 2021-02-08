AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 51.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 16.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

