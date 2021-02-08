Brokerages Set Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Target Price at $15.43

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APHA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ APHA opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth $3,776,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Aphria by 659.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aphria

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

