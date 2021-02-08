Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $67.79 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 194.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

