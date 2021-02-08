AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $451.32 on Monday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $452.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.30 and a 200 day moving average of $380.27.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

