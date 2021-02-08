1,615 Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 92.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.16.

Shares of BGNE opened at $371.89 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $382.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,484,839.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

