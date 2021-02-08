Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $43.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.05, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

