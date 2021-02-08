Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $848,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $54,086,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after acquiring an additional 929,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after acquiring an additional 633,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB opened at $81.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.