Fundamentun LLC Sells 169 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,215.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,188.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.