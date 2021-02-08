Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

