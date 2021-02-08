Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $527,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at $9,778,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,151,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,057. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $44.58 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

