Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 2,749 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 161.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

NYSE:TDC opened at $37.08 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

