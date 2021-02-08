Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 1,492 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,492 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in First Solar by 1,203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 140166 assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $97.40 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.98.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

