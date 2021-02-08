BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Invests $201,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $159.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

