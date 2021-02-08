Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.1% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

