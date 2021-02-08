Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 88 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $379.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $384.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

