BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after acquiring an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,785,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after acquiring an additional 363,627 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,762,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,316,000 after acquiring an additional 113,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,598,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,599,000 after acquiring an additional 607,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Shares of FE opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.