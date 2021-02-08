Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires C$18,694.90 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,694.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,219,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,269,918.68.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,593.80.

On Tuesday, January 26th, George Frederick Fink acquired 200 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$499.80.

On Friday, January 22nd, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,620.70.

On Wednesday, January 20th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00.

On Monday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,177.60.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock opened at C$2.74 on Monday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.68.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNE shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.37.

About Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

