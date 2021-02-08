Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. CWM LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.