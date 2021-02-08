World Asset Management Inc Has $259,000 Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,240.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

