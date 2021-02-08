World Asset Management Inc Sells 32,715 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,715 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $37.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

