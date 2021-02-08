World Asset Management Inc Has $322,000 Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFG opened at $100.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.