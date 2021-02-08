Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 124,378 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,378 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Littelfuse worth $64,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $262.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.23. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LFUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.13, for a total transaction of $1,386,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,335 shares of company stock worth $12,420,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

