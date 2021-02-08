Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $60,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $152.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average of $139.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $168.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.