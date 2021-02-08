Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Snap-on worth $58,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,893 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,551. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $184.37 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.66.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

