New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.41 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

