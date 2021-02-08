Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $139.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAP's fourth-quarter earnings and revenues declined year over year. Soft uptake of software licenses and support offerings remains a headwind. Shares of this software company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Coronavirus crisis led reduction in business travel are anticipated to impact Concur revenues. Also, rise in investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are likely to weigh on margins in near term. However, robust uptake of S/4HANA, Fieldglass, and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions remains encouraging. Further, SAP's alliances with IBM, Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects. The company is well positioned to gain from solid contribution from Sapphire Ventures. Further, high demand for e-commerce, digital supply chain, Qualtrics and cloud platform solutions, augurs well over the longer haul.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. Evercore ISI cut SAP to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners cut SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $130.29 on Thursday. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

