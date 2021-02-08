Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,695 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Five9 worth $54,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $40,108,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Five9 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at $19,341,159.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,725,333. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 stock opened at $173.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -326.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $187.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Stephens raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.