KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Cowen

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $295.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.42.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $288.03 on Thursday. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $317.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.