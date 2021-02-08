Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HC2 (HCHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HC2 (NYSE: HCHC) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2021 – HC2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – HC2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2021 – HC2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – HC2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – HC2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – HC2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – HC2 had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $5.00.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.89 on Monday. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,947 shares in the company, valued at $695,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $219,098.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 614,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 1,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCHC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HC2 during the third quarter worth $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 16.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

