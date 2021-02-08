Reviewing MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) & Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MIND Technology alerts:

46.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MIND Technology and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -63.69% -70.31% -23.39% Coda Octopus Group 11.04% 7.35% 6.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MIND Technology and Coda Octopus Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $42.67 million 0.68 -$11.29 million N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $25.06 million 3.48 $5.22 million N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MIND Technology.

Volatility and Risk

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MIND Technology and Coda Octopus Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats MIND Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems; and HarborGuard, an integrated waterside surveillance and security system that combines radar, video, and other surveillance technology to provide security for various waterside installations. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also sells used equipment from its lease pool. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; 3D MATT, a multiple automatic target tracking solution used for diver tracking; and Echoscope and construction monitoring software used for tracking and placement of single layer armor blocks used in breakwater construction; and 4G Underwater Survey Explorer that provides real-time visualization and automation processing for sonar software. Further, the company provides engineering services and embedded solutions, such as mission computers to prime defense contractors; and Thermite rugged visual computers, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.