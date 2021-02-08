Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SNMRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.38 on Friday. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

