Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

