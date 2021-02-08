KeyCorp Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $63.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Snap from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.60.

SNAP stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 173,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 230,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

