Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 73.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

