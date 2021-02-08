TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TBI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

