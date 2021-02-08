ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 387.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of ChemoCentryx worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,087,000 after buying an additional 184,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 14,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $869,857.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,864.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,672. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCXI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $65.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

