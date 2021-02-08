Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,360 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $56.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

