Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.42 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0786 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

