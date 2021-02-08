Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $834,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM opened at $127.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $662.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

