Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $655,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

