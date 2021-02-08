PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $140.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.80.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

