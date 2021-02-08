Raymond James Analysts Give Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) a $32.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Shares of FCX opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of -352.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

